Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $26.78 million and $49,612.69 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00130799 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00064619 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00040708 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029445 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

