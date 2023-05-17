BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON BRGE opened at GBX 544.11 ($6.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 506.27. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 396 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 549 ($6.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £549.55 million, a P/E ratio of -271.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi purchased 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £5,891.52 ($7,380.08). 10.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

