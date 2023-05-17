BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock worth $85,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %

BlackRock stock opened at $633.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $656.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

