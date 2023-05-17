Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blend Labs Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BLND stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 97,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Blend Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.85.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 379.35% and a negative return on equity of 172.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $140,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

