Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Down 3.1%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 181,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 220,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,577,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 395.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

