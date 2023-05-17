BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,360.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00430765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00124400 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.