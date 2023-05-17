BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $312.27 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $312.27 or 0.01153960 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion and $398.76 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,859,338 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,859,527.50544167. The last known price of BNB is 312.62735798 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1363 active market(s) with $421,354,740.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
