BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Raises Dividend to $1.80 Per Share

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.7982 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

