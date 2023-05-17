Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $623.76

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 623.76 ($7.81) and traded as high as GBX 688.50 ($8.62). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 688 ($8.62), with a volume of 131,175 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOY. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.64) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon cut Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.80) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 622.60 ($7.80).

The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,779.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 650.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 625.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

