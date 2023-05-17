Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $357-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.72 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS.
Boot Barn Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. 1,613,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.50.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
