Boston Pizza Royalties Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

