Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,108 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Properties Stock Down 4.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus cut their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

NYSE:BXP opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.