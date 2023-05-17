Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after acquiring an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,288 shares of company stock worth $9,762,548. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

