Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 944,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 28,376 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,867,992.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $6,019,395. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.63. 1,137,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,229. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

