Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells $139,473.60 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $139,473.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,549.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. 642,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,496. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Braze by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.