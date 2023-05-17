Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,537. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

