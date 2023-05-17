Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. 116,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,943. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

