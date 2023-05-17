British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up 2.4% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

