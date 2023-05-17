British Land Company Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 11.04 (LON:BLND)

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British Land Stock Performance

LON BLND traded down GBX 16.75 ($0.21) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 361.15 ($4.52). 5,433,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 390.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 407.56. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 544.80 ($6.82). The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.63) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

