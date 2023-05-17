British Land (LON:BLND) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.63) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LON BLND traded down GBX 19.63 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 358.27 ($4.49). The company had a trading volume of 8,377,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 390.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 407.56. British Land has a one year low of GBX 317.80 ($3.98) and a one year high of GBX 544.80 ($6.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The company has a market cap of £3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.44.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

