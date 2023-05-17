Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target at $15.38

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at $52,152,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 145,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,018 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLRC stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $750.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 364.44%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Further Reading

