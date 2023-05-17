Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) PT at C$62.90

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

TECK.B stock opened at C$58.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.30. The firm has a market cap of C$29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.68 and a 1 year high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

