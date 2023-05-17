Brokers Offer Predictions for Cavco Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cavco Industries in a research note issued on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $6.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $27.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $28.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $293.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.09. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,121,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

