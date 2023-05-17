Brokers Offer Predictions for Conifex Timber Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conifex Timber in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Conifex Timber Stock Down 0.7 %

Conifex Timber Company Profile

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

(Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.