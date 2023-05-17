Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Trading Down 6%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Brooge Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

Institutional Trading of Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

