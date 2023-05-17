Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 4,787 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 430,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 20,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE APAM opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.