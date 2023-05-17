Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of BP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 943,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BP by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 709,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 90,654 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.77) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.89) to GBX 650 ($8.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.00.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

