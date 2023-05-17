Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $186,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.