Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,096,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 9,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN opened at $742.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $788.36 and a 200 day moving average of $758.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

