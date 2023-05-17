Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Masco by 410.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 196,938 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Masco by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Masco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock worth $6,626,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.