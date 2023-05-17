Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 162 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Stock Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $166.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.89. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.