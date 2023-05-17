Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 373 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

