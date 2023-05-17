Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 494 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott International by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 81,368 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,390 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of MAR opened at $174.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.25. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

