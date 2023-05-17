Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

