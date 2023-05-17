Bruker Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Bruker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. 150,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,802. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at $227,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

