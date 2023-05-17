Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stake Lowered by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bruker by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,481 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 151.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 111.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 257,998 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Stock Up 1.5 %

Bruker stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

