BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Invests $28.40 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 806,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,395,000. Western Digital comprises approximately 2.0% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.25% of Western Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Western Digital by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

