BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Invests $50.70 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 3.6% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,871,000 after buying an additional 524,548 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,252 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 121,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,348. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

