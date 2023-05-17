BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Takes $13.65 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,650,000. HDFC Bank makes up 1.0% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 436,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 527,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 99,782 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,400,000 after buying an additional 149,745 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

