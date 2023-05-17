BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 2,282 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.9% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.72. The stock had a trading volume of 157,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,548. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.90 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.35.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.