BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $476,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.5% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.