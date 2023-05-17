BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $5.28 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 5.5% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $19.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,294.89. The company had a trading volume of 49,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,251.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,092.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 104.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

