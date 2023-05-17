Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Campbell Soup comprises approximately 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 138,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,405. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

