Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,368. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.