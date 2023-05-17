Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Visa by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Visa by 283.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.72. 689,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.57. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

