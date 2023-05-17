Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.46. 373,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

