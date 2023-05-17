Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 569,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

