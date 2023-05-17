Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.85. The stock had a trading volume of 304,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.36.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

