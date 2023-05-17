Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,269,000 after acquiring an additional 417,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after acquiring an additional 90,638 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 101,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,320 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,183.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

