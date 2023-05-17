Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,415 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 452,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,290. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

